The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has created a new unit to deal more effectively with people in the community suffering from a mental illness. Kelly Decker, a licensed mental health counselor with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, is now in a contracted position with CCSO’s Mental Health Unit.
“So far, I have made a lot of phone calls and connected people with community resources that may have not had those resources before,” she said.
Decker moved to the area about two years ago from Charleston, South Carolina, where she worked on a mobile crisis team.
“I absolutely loved that job,” she said. “We were going out and assessing individuals with a mental health crisis in the community, and I loved the whole being out of the office, hours were not nine to five, so it just kind of fit my personality.”
Katie Heck, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said the new unit is a result of the sheriff looking at the bigger picture, to see that “just making the arrest isn’t solving the problem.”
Sgt. Scott Clemens, who oversees the Mental Health Unit, said the sheriff wanted to implement a new mental health unit due to the large number of Baker Acts and other mental health-related calls. On their own, they didn’t find the right applicant, but CBHC was able to assist with the search and hiring of Decker.
“CBHC is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with CCSO to form the Mental Health Unit,” said CBHC Chief Executive Officer Victoria Scanlon. “We’re confident this unit will make a significant difference in people’s lives and continue our efforts to divert the mentally ill from the criminal justice system and into treatment. Getting folks the help they need when they need it will only make our community healthier and better. We are looking forward to seeing this program develop and potentially grow in the future.”
Each day, Decker goes through the call log from the previous day, checking the narrative for indications that people involved are in need of mental health services. In the first half of January, she identified 69 mental health-related calls and made contact with 25 of those families or individuals.
By coordinating with CBHC and other service provided in the county, Decker connects people with services including individual and family counseling, intensive outpatient counseling, resources such as jobs, food, housing, or education, and even help with paying utility bills.
She said her efforts have also helped deputies to see things they might not have considered while at the scene..
“I’m identifying so many different issues that the officer on the scene may not have thought about,” she said. “I’m able to review it; I see something that was there. I can email the officer who took the report and let him see something from a different side too.”
Decker plans to eventually respond to calls with the deputies, though that’s still a work in progress as the agency determines protocols to ensure her safety.
For any suicides in the community, Decker tries to get in touch with the family immediately, and she’s trying to get the same process in place for overdoses. Someone who overdoses and is connected with services right away is much more likely to stay sober than if they wait a week or two.
Clemens said Decker has done great work so far, helping some in the community that Road Patrol deputies have been in contact with over and over again.
“I foresee maybe in the future this being a bigger unit, because mental health problems in our community are always going to be there,” he said.
Charlotte Behavioral Center’s 24-hour Crisis Line at 941-575-0222. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line is 941-639-0013. In an emergency, dial 911.
