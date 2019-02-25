SEBRING — Zephen Xaver, the 21-year-old man from Sebring accused of shooting five women in the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, was not present for his arraignment Monday morning at the Highlands County Courthouse. He was not expected to be either.
Xaver is being charged with five counts of premeditated, first-degree murder of the five woman in the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South. Four women were employees and one woman was a customer; all of them had families and friends in the community.
Xaver was not expected to be at the arraignment. His attorney, Public Defender Blair Allen, filed a not guilty plea on behalf of Xaver on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Also entered into the court documents by Allen was a waiver to appear at his arraignment. Xaver’s attorney also reserved the right to “file defensive motion challenging the legality of sufficiency” of the grand jury’s indictment earlier this month. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said this is a common practice when the defendant is pleading not guilty.
State Attorney Brian Haas has promised to seek the death penalty in Xaver’s case.
An arraignment is the formal reading of the charges against a party and his or her guilty or innocent plea is documented. It is legal to enter the plea ahead of the actual court day.
Court documents also show Xaver wants a jury trial. Xaver’s next court date will be at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, March 28. This court date will be a pretrial conference.
Pretrial conferences are what really slows a case’s momentum through the court system. According to Assistant State Attorney Jake Orr, this is the aspect of criminal cases that take the longest and can stretch a case out from months to years.
As of press time Monday, Allen was not available for comment regarding the case.
