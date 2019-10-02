By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE WALES — Lake Wales police officers were called to Walmart at 2000 State Road 60 about 5:47 a.m. Sunday after a case of shoplifting escalated into a violent confrontation using pepper spray and a knife. Now, the Lake Wales Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect, Doranda Jo Ussery, 24, of Avon Park.
According to the LWPD press release, Ussery was shopping at the retail giant for two hours before making her way to self-checkout. A Loss Prevention staff member told Ussery not to forget to pay for the backpack and sunglasses she was wearing. The report said she told the employee that the backpack belonged to her boyfriend and she changed her mind about the sunglasses.
She is reported to have paid $16.34 for items in multiple bags and, upon walking out of the store, she set off an alarm. Ussery allegedly fled into the parking lot where when dropped cards that identified her. After Loss Prevention told Ussery they had her identified, Ussery followed them back into the store.
The report says Ussery offered to return the merchandise if the police were not called because she was on probation and had two children. The press release said the stolen merchandise totaled $358.23. Before the police were called, Ussery allegedly pulled a pepper spray can out of her purse and sprayed the employees in their faces. According to the report, Ussery sprayed two more employees when Loss Prevention was trying to wrestle the pepper spray away.
Once the pepper spray was gone, the report says Ussery told the employees, “I have a knife,” which was about 3-4 inches in length. She allegedly made a stabbing motion with it.
The employees got out of the room and Ussery fled. The report said she was seen getting into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Cruz. The car’s license plate was matched to someone in Highlands County. The Lake Wales officers worked with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and eventually the car and driver was found.
As of Tuesday morning, Ussery is still at large. She was on probation for five years each for burglary of a conveyance and grand theft, motor vehicle as ordered on May 20 in Highlands County. Ussery has many court cases in the Clerk of Courts website.
Anyone with information on Ussery’s whereabouts are asked to call Det. James Lewis at 863-678-4223. A reward could be given through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-266-8477.
