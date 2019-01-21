SEBRING — Joshua Kayln Carver, 38, of Sebring, was arrested on two counts of cruelty towards children without great harm on Jan. 16 by Sebring Police Department.
SPD officers were dispatched to a battery that was in progress at 2620 State Road 17 N near lot 45. When police arrived they found a witness who told them there was a drunk man in the park who hit a 10 year-old boy. The arrest report shows the man was identified as Carver. The witness said there was a 12 year-old who also had been hit by Carver but he had not seen it personally. He did see Carver walking the boys in the street towards the witness with his arms around their necks.
The witness told Carver to get his hands off the boys and Carver immediately let go, the report said. However, after letting the kids go, Carver allegedly picked up the 10 year-old with his arm around his neck . The witness said the 12 year-old tried to get his friend out of Carver's arm hold, he picked up the 12 year-old in the same manner and began slapping his right thigh.
The witness asked Carver why he was bothering the minors but the suspect became very angry and wanted to enter into a physical fight. The altercation remained verbal, however. The witness told him to leave or he was going to have the cops come and arrest him. The officers asked if he knew Carver, which he did not but told them where he lived.
The police officers met up with Carver at his apartment and Carver did not want to speak with them and stated, “No, I don't want to talk because I didn't do anything,” the report said. Officers handcuffed Carver while they finished the investigation. Officers noted that Carver smelled strongly of alcohol.
The arresting officer asked the 10 year old to explain what happened in a sworn statement. He said he and his 12 year-old friend were going to meet some other friends to apologize for a verbal fight they had previously. He explained that Carver interrupted those plans along the way to the meeting when he lifted him by the neck and pants into the air. The minor said it was a headlock but he did not affect his breathing. He said Carver was swearing profanities at them also. The rest of his testimony was corroborated by the witness.
The 12 year-old also gave a sworn statement that was in line with the 10 year-old and the witness. Both boys denied being having any injuries.
Officers found another victim on the scene, a female with no age given, who said she was also battered by Carver on that same day. The report states she was trying to keep the witness and Carver from fighting when Carver grabbed her by the back of her neck and made comments to intimidate her. Both boys identified Carver in as the suspect. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail, where bond was set at $10,000.
