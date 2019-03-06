SEBRING — Spring Lake Improvement District residents are hoping the old adage of the third time being the charm holds true during the new legislative session, which began Tuesday. District officials are hoping a $1 million sewer infrastructure project will make it through the Appropriations Committee this time around.
The last two years the District has asked for $750,000 but the cost of the infrastructure has increased since then.
The project has been brought before the committee twice before by Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park). In 2017, the bill made it past three readings to be considered for the final budget but died shortly after that.
If the project were to receive funding, Spring Lake would run sewer infrastructure down U.S. 98. The sewer lines would get rid of septic tanks for the future in the subdivision. It would also allow future businesses and subdivisions to avoid the use of septic systems.
Septic systems have been blamed for leaking nutrients and other eco-damaging products into aquifers. Septic tanks have also been blamed for some of the water pollution in Lake Okeechobee.
On Jan. 18, Spring Lake Improvement District Chairman Gary Behrendt addressed the legislative delegation in a letter. The letter explains what the District will do with the money if it is granted.
“Our District is currently constructing a new $3.2 million wastewater treatment plant to serve existing customers and a loan from (State Revolving Fund) SRF is being paid by our resident users,” he wrote. “The new plant should be operational by this summer.
“We do not have the funds to install infrastructure west of the plant on State Road 98,” he continued. “This would be another positive partnership between our District and the Delegation with Spring Lake funding the new plant and our request supporting expansion along a much-needed SR 98 corridor.”
Officials from the Sebring Airport Authority, the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council have all written letters in support of the project.
Joe DeCerbo is the district manager for the District. He was disappointed the funding was not provided during the two attempts but knew there was no other way forward than trying it again this legislative session.
“I am cautiously optimistic,” he said. “I have my fingers crossed.”
As DeCerbo pointed out, the bill has done well in subcommittees already. Pigman was also optimistic on the first day of legislative session.
“For an appropriations ‘ask’ to be considered on the budget, it has to have been heard and passed in a single subcommittee,” Pigman said. “I think the way you could say it, is that the Spring Lake Improvement District’s ‘ask’ is now in play.
“It guarantees consideration but it does not guarantee placement on the budget,” he said. “At least it’s under consideration.”
Pigman said it is possible but not probable for appropriations to give partial funds to the asking agency but it does not happen often as it creates a burden for the asking agencies.
“Typically they have a budget to make and they don’t put these things in 75 percent higher than the need is,” he said.
Pigman said there was no limit as to how many times the bill can be presented.
“I’m pushing it hard,” he said.
