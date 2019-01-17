LAKE PLACID – The stretch of road on State Road 70 near the curve at County Road 721 is becoming synonymous with fatalities. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the death of 3-month-old Javier Alvarez, of Fort Pierce, in a press release on Thursday. The crash took place on Jan. 13 and the baby was pronounced deceased on Jan. 14.
According to the FHP report, Jose Alvarez, 33, of Fort Pierce, was driving his 2011 Dodge Durango eastbound on SR 70 near CR 721. There were five other passengers in the car including Yulisa Lopez, 6; Gladys Lopez, 9; Keibin Lopez, 11; Godoy Concepcion, 34; Jorge Hernandes, 38 along with Javier Alvarez, 3 months. They all resided in Fort Pierce.
Herrera and Concepcion was transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee with serious injuries.
Eliseo Pastor Mendoza, 54, of Lake Placid was driving a 1995 Nissan pickup truck westbound on SR 70.
His passenger was Tomas Rivera Garcia, 16, of Lake Placid. Both people in the Nissan were taken to Lake Placid AdventHealth in serious conditions.
The FHP report shows that Herrera entered the westbound lanes to overtake slower traffic in the eastbound lane. The front left of Herrera’s Durango hit the Nissan on the front left side. The pickup truck left the roadway and hit the guardrail and overturned.
Herrera has been charged with not having a license and improper lane change. The accident is still under investigation.
According to the FHP report, everyone was wearing seat belts with the exception of the baby, it states “unkown” for a child seat. It also shows that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
This crash marks the fifth death on that stretch of road since the Christmas. The Christmas Day tragic crash killed four people. Both of the wrecks happened near the curve near CR 721. Both accidents were because of motorists trying to pass each other. It is important to note that the curve has a double yellow line, indicating a no passing zone. The normal speed limit on SR 70 is 60 mph but speed in the curve is reduced to 45 mph.
In 2018, there were 21 fatalities on Highlands County roads, according to the Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange Systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.