A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly shooting up a car where a homeless family, including a pregnant mom and little kids, was sleeping earlier this month.
The mom was struck in the head by one of a dozen shots.
The Tampa Police Department linked Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, to the Oct. 5 shooting via his black 300 series BMW which was caught on surveillance cameras.
Stamat was arrested Saturday for second degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a shooting charge, according to TPD.
Detectives said Stamat told them he was the only person who has driven the BMW and he was in the area of the shooting.
“Detectives obtained search warrants for both Stamat's vehicle and residence. Detectives located an empty gun box for a 9mm handgun in the vehicle and spent shell casings matching the casings found at the crime scene inside Stamat's apartment,” TPD said in a statement.
“Upon arrest, Stamat did not provide a motive for the shooting, but did state that he felt people were stalking and following him in different vehicles, on bikes and walking. There is still no indication that the victims knew or have any connection to Stamat,” police said.
According to police, a family of five was sleeping in their car in parking lot across from a recreation complex near downtown Tampa.
A 30-year-old man in the car said he saw headlights from a vehicle that had pulled in front of their vehicle at 4:30 a.m., heard gunshots and told his pregnant wife and their three kids to “get down”, according to TPD.
Police said more than a dozen shots were fire including one that hit the pregnant woman in her 20s. She was struck in the head by one of the shots but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The kids in the car “a 9-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy, and 3-year-old girl, were all uninjured,” according to police.
Urban and suburban areas across Florida have seen increases in homelessness including individuals and families sleeping in cars.
Less than two miles away, a man was killed early Sunday morning after shooting at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge that injured six additional persons, according to police.
Tampa police said four men and two women also suffered non-life-threatening gun shot wounds in the shooting which occur just before 3 a.m.
“A preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge. The parties were escorted
outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots,” TPD said.
No arrests have been made and the fatal shooting victim has not been identified.
