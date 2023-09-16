Austin Powers

Austin Powers

 PCSO / Largo PD

A Florida man — named Austin Powers — was arrested Sept. 13 for meeting and allegedly sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

In June, police in Largo said they received a call from the girl’s parents who said she ran away from home and “was secretly talking” to man via the social media app.


   
