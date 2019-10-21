By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sylas Ruetz’s recent stem cell treatment for severe autism has been nothing short of a miracle. A very expensive miracle. The 6-year-old’s family is once again raising money for a second round of stem cell therapy the family hopes will advance Sylas’ abilities even further.
Things were perfectly normal for Sylas and his parents, Jimmy White and Linsey Ruetz. When Sylas hit 15 months-old, everything changed. The fun and loving son was diagnosed with autism by 2 years of age. Sylas was non-verbal and withdrawn.
The toddler developed an eating disorder called pica, where he would eat inappropriate items. The food issues got so bad, Sylas would vomit at the sight of foods that were red or had red sauce. He ate only a handful of chips or crackers at a time, according to his grandmother.
Sylas would also have repetitive motions called “stimming” which can interfere with learning, said Dr. Carrie Freimuth.
Since his first stem cell injections that took place over five days, and included 80 million stem cells that were donated umbilical cells, there has been a significant improvement in Sylas. According to his family, Sylas has started potty training. He has gained 11 pounds in eight weeks, which the family considers miraculous.
“He is eating everything,” grandmother Shannon Ruetz said. “He is interacting with us and he sits down at the dinner table and tries to use his utensils. He never did that before. His doctor said his condition would not let him taste things before. Now he can taste things and he can’t get enough.”
Shannon is the primary care giver to Sylas while his parents work, bringing him to school and picking him up at Victory Ridge Academy in Lake Wales. One day his teacher came out and told Shannon that Sylas, who is normally a loner and didn’t interact, was actually approaching other kids to play. The teacher did not tell Shannon until it happened a few days in a row, in case it was a fluke.
There was a lot of thinking progress might be a “fluke.” After years of little success with other treatments, it was hard for the family to believe some of Sylas’ behaviors were not a one-off deal.
“The first time Sylas came to me and hugged me and kissed me, I almost cried,” Shannon said. “I didn’t want to make a big deal about it and alarm him. Then, he did it three more times that day. Now, Sylas climbs up into his mother’s lap when she gets off work and just looks at her, it’s unbelievable.”
Sylas plays with his 2 year-old brother Oliver, which is new. Oliver has learned Sylas’ “sign” language and the two share a secret language. Sylas is communicating with the help of an iPad.
Dr. Freimuth wrote a letter in support of fundraising efforts for the very expensive treatments. In one excerpt she says the treatment is believed to treat the inflammation in the brain.
“Stem cell treatment could ultimately improve Sylas’ quality of life in many areas,” she wrote. “It could lead to increased speech, thereby enhancing his ability to communicate in his social environment. It could improve his motor skills, which would allow him to dress himself, feed himself and use the potty, instead of diapers.”
The doctor also said Sylas’ anxiety should also lower. There were many potential improvements the doctor listed that the family has already started to see. The are hoping the next round of injections in March of 2020 will bring even more healing.
The first Stem Cells for Sylas fundraiser is from 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Raceway gas station at 1625 US Highway 27 S in Avon Park. Hot dogs, chips and chips will be available for a donation.
The 2nd annual Sylas’ Journey Golf Scramble will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Harder Hall Golf Club. A post-tournament lunch will be held at Caddy Shack.
Individual players are $60, a team entry is $240 and a sign sponsorship is $100. Organizers are seeking players, hole and corporate sponsors. For more information or to register contact Brad or Shannon Ruetz at 419-466-2592 or Roy Allen at 863-446-1766.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.