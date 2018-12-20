SEBRING — Strong storms will be moving into the county today and Friday according to the National Weather Service out of Ruskin. Cancel beach or lake excursions for this weekend as this latest cold front brings possible severe thunderstorms and unsafe conditions on waterways.
Meteorologist Paul Close said today’s morning and afternoon rain showers will likely turn into thunderstorms and by evening the thunderstorms can be severe. Break out a windbreaker as today’s winds will be about 15 mph with possible gusts that are higher, possibly 25 mph.
Scattered rain showers are predicted throughout the area. Rainfall will reach about 1-3 inches and localized minor flash flooding can be expected. Close advised to pick up anything light in the yard and bring it inside as wind damage is possible.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Close urges everyone to slow down while driving if conditions are poor.
“If your wipers are on, your headlights should be on,” he said.
As the cold front marches in, Friday will see cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be particularly high in the 15-25 mph range with even stronger gusts up to 34 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website. Friday will be mostly cloudy.
“Thursday will be the worst day for thunderstorms,” Close said. “Friday will be the worst day for the wind.”
Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the 40s.
Close said to avoid the beaches starting today through the weekend as dangerous rip currents will be present. Boating hazards will be present at least until Saturday for the local lakes because of the strong winds.
Stay on top of the latest warnings with a NOAA weather radio. The county will also have alerts texted to phones for those who are registered with the Alert Highlands program. The Highlands County Emergency Operations Center will notify subscribers of severe weather such as tornado watches or warnings and flash flooding. The free app is available on iPhone and Android devices by registering at hcbcc.net.
