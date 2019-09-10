AVON PARK — Too often, teenagers get a bad rap. That’s not the case for the teens in Allison Rapp’s Leadership class at Avon Park High School. Her students watched Hurricane Dorian on television with rapt attention. They have also witnessed the devastation and death that lay in the storm’s wake.
Rapp is a former science teacher and was able to make the storm an engaging lesson, not just a television event to be watched with feigned interest. When her young students, mostly freshmen, saw the images of destruction and human tragedy, they realized they dodged a bullet and wanted to help.
Rapp and her students came up with the idea of collecting supplies and getting them to the Bahamians.
“I ran the idea past the administration,” Rapp said. “They didn’t even bat an eye; they said, ‘go for it.’”
The amenable administrators in this case were Principal Danielle Erwin, Assistant Principal Kim Riley and Second Assistant Principal Karen Edsall.
Rapp was helped by Alligator Pack Ship, which donated 20 boxes to the school’s “Fill the Box” campaign. The boxes are distributed throughout the school and one is available in the main office for parents to fill.
The filled boxes will be sent to Highlands County Education Association and from there, sent by boat or plane to the Bahamas.
“The kids are old enough that they still have the memory of Hurricane Irma to think about,” Rapp said. “They see the death tolls. They don’t understand the severity of history they have watched. They are ready to help. That’s what leadership is all about.”
Boxes and posters were decorated by students. Social media and websites were used to promote the campaign.
“I want to help the people in the Bahamas because if I were in that situation, I would want others to do the same for me,” student Stacey Maldonado said.
Another Leadership student, Haley McCracken, wanted to share hope to the islanders by working on the “Fill the Box” cause.
“It sends hope for people who think they’ve lost everything,” she said.
Ashanti Lawrence showed empathy and solidarity for perfect strangers. She explained why “Fill the Box” was important.
“So they don’t feel alone and they know that we are all in this together,” she said.
Avon Park High School is not the only school with students who wanted to show their support of the Bahamian people in a tangible way. Lake Placid Middle School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID class, received permission to start collecting supplies Friday afternoon.
AVID teacher Patty Lorenzo and AVID Coordinator Lisa Saenz said they would be sending out letters to the parents to inform them of the supply drive.
“We will set up boxes at the school and get them ready to ship to the Bahamas,” she said.
Lorenzo said they would have to see how fast the boxes fill up, but would take a load a week to Boater’s World for shipping to the Bahamas. Lorenzo thought the supply drive aligned well with the qualities and skills taught in AVID.
Sebring schools are not collecting supplies on campus. The Highlands County Education Association will accept donations at the office at 3201 Sparta Road in Sebring. Teachers are accepting the donations, so the hours may vary. Check the social media sites as members often post the hours they will be there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.