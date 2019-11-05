By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The new Lake Placid E-Learning Lab may be small but is has proven to be mighty. When the staff of the new education center opened in August at 205 N. Main Ave., the last things on their minds was hurricane relief for the people of the Bahamas. That’s exactly what happened in September after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.
Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1 and parked over them for 48 hours delivering powerful storm surges, lashing rain and punishing winds. When Dorian left, he left death and destruction in his wake.
When the students of Lake Placid E-Learning Lab arrived at school after being out for Dorian, they were moved by the destruction they saw on the news.
“Every morning we have Team Time,” Joanie Tucker, English teacher, said. “We discuss things going on in the world. The kids wanted to know how they could help.”
They were unsure whether to collect monetary donations or items, so they had decisions to make. At the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce luncheon a nervous Jessica Shin, 12, was chaperoned by her teacher, Esther Gill, and asked the people at the luncheon to donate items to the school. They did and so did the students.
Personal hygiene items, snacks, and even a large box full of flip flops came in. After two weeks of donations, the students packed plastic shoe boxes. Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens is helping the evacuees in emergency shelters and hotels in that area, and graciously accepted the donated items.
Anahi Luevano is a student at LPELL and felt empathy for the Bahamians.
“It’s good to help out,” she said. “If we were in that same situation, they would help us out.”
Jessica Shin said the situation in the Bahamas was “pretty devastating.”
“Thousands of people were affected,” she said. “The devastation was pretty bad.”
Lowin Harrison said he put toothpaste and tooth brushes and water bottles into boxes.
“It was very exciting to package up the items,” Harrison said. “It is much better to give and share than it is to just get stuff for yourself.”
Tucker was surprised at the speed of everything falling into place.
“It was so good that the evacuees were able to use the items here (PGA),” she said. “It was so God-inspired. He brought the right people together at the right time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.