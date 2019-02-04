LAKE PLACID — Radical changes have been taking place at the South Highlands Shopping Center over the past couple of years. A new Publix has been built, Beall’s Outlet has moved into the old Publix; the Publix liquor store moved into a portion of the old Beall’s location. All the stores from the south side of the strip mall are moving to the east (front) of the strip mall where they will take up residence to the north of the new Beall’s location.
Confused yet? Well, there’s more. Lake Placid gained a Burger King and lost a SunTrust. The south side of the shopping center will eventually be demolished. This has caused some confusion in the parking lot. So much so, that Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler took to social media to warn people about new parking patterns and said he and his officers would be issuing citations for those breaking the law.
“There is no longer any parking in front of Subway, he said. “We have people parking there even though the parking stripes have been blacked out and the area has cones on it. Basically people are parking in a lane of through traffic.”
Fansler is urging everyone to park in a properly marked and designated parking lot. Those who fail to do so could end up with a ticket making that $5 foot long a $25 lunch.
“The ticket starts at $20,” he said. “If it isn’t paid within 14 days, the fine doubles.”
Fansler pointed out that the illegal parking is not isolated to Subway. He said it happens throughout the plaza and at the new Publix too.
“I had one person park in the middle of the crosswalk,” he said. “It’s also bad at Publix. When I tell someone they are in a fire lane, they tell me they are waiting for somebody. All the rules apply to everyone.”
Fansler often hears there is bigger crime in the town than the parking violation. His reply to them is all the crimes are important. They are working on the other crimes he said, but he and his officers were not going to turn a blind eye to the parking violations either.
“Let’s face it, we all need to get more exercise,” Fansler said. “Just park and walk a few feet farther.”
For now, there is still front row parking on the south side of Subway where Domino’s, D&D Nails and Hong Kong Chinese restaurant were.
