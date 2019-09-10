LORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol press release shows an early Sunday morning crash involving a single car and resulting in the the death of the driver. According to the report, Brook Lee McCormick, 28, of Okeechobee was driving a 1999 Ford vehicle with one passenger, Michael Ray Ward, 24, of Okeechobee.
McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The FHP release said the next of kin had been notified.
The two were headed southbound on U.S. 98 approaching the curve to the left at County Road 721 at about 2:20 a.m. The report said McCormick did not slow down enough to navigate the curve and ran through a ditch where the vehicle struck a fence.
The Ford overturned and landed in a pasture where it came to rest. MCCormick was partially ejected through the window and pinned under part of the vehicle, according to FHP.
Ward had only minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. McCormick was not wearing a seat belt. The investigation is pending, so are charges, FHP said in the report. It is not known yet whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.
According to records at the Highlands News-Sun, this would be the 20th fatality on Highlands County roads, including two pedestrians.
