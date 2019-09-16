By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Dr. Thomas Shimshak was awarded the 2018 Highlander Award for Surgeon of the Year at the annual awards banquet in July. Shimshak was anonymously nominated by his peers and his credentials and respect from his colleagues set him apart.
Shimshak is the Chief Medical Director for the Heart & Vascular Center at AdventHealth. Highlands County is fortunate to have a nationally recognized leader in interventional cardiology caring for them. His passion for heart health includes education in and the prevention of disease. He treats chronic cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.
Shimshak is an industry consultant and researcher. He has been instrumental in creating new and better tools used by cardiologists, such as stents and to increase favorable outcomes. His research and clinical trials create new treatment protocols and he teaches all over the world.
Shimshak is also a “board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and is the fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians and also the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions,” according to his nomination letter. Shimshak is also a “proud supporter of the American Heart Association.” His list of accomplishments are too many to list.
In an interview with the Highlands News-Sun, Shimshak said he intended to become a professor and was studying anthropology in college. He decided to switch to medicine and never looked back.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “I love what I do.”
As an interventional cardiologist, Shimshak saves lives with minimally invasive procedures.
“It’s a subspecialty where you can make an immediate effect like when someone presents with a heart attack,” Shimshak said.
Shimshak chose the sub-specialty because he was fascinated by the heart’s complex physiology. He said he loves to be able to intervene and save a life and increase the quality of life in patients with chronic cardiac conditions.
“Dr. Shimshak is driven to provide the most advanced and cutting-edge treatments and procedures to his patients in the area,” said James Leicht in Shimshak’s nomination letter. “I’ve been in the cath lab for more than 15 years and worked with many physicians but Dr. Shimshak is one physician that not only cares about the person he’s treating but he’s thinking about his entire community and his outcomes. When you have an emergency and you open your eyes, you want to see him standing there.”
Shimshak said the different facets of his specialty and subspecialty have given him a very rich and rewarding career. He enjoys the challenges and diversity his practice affords him. Two days are never the same.
Shimshak is married to Karen, the Chief of the Ophthalmology Department at Nemours Children Health System in Jacksonville. He commutes on weekends to spend quality time with her. The couple have three children and enjoy spending time outdoors. They especially love to spend time at the family home in Montana skiing, biking, fishing and hiking.
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held in July at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. AdventHealth was also the sponsor of the Surgeon of the Year award.
