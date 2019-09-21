By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Certified Public Accountant Susan Colley owns Colley Financial Services, Inc. at 505 W. Interlake Blvd. Her success and professional reputation have been earned over the years through hard work and excellent service to her clients.
Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May said Colley has been doing the chamber’s books for years.
“She is easy to work with and to talk to,” May said. “She is wonderful.”
Ironically, becoming a CPA and a business owner came about through Colley’s mother-in-law. Her husband, Jim, said his mother, Frances, used to do people’s taxes at the kitchen table when he was a kid. Frances would eventually own the accounting firm on Interlake Boulevard.
While Susan and Jim lived in their own “corporate worlds” in Connecticut, Jim decided to move to Lake Placid to help grow his mother’s business. While Jim and Frances expanded the tax preparation business, Susan went back to school at Nova Southeastern Univesity and earned a CPA master’s degree in 2002. She joined her husband and mother-in-law and was able to grow the business even more with her degree.
Since then, Frances retired and Jim has created another business of his own. Jim said his wife has been running things on her own for the last four years.
“My mom and I grew the business some, but Susan has grown it bigger than ever,” he said. “”She is doing the accounting for small businesses all year round and does taxes seasonally.”
Susan Colley employs three people, depending on the season. Jim explained why her clients are loyal to her and entrusting her with their finances year after year.
“Susan is incredibly detail oriented. She’s amazing,” Jim said. “She loves doing the work correctly and won’t do anything shady. Some people want shady if it means getting more back on their taxes. The people who hire her know that; those people are smart.”
Jim said it helps that his wife is easy to talk to because finances are a very personal business and she has a great sense of humor.
“You are intimate with their financial details. Things you might not even tell a spouse about, she knows,” Jim said.
Terri Bates is a friend and admirer of Colley. Bates says Colley is a workaholic and professional to the core.
“She is extremely ethical,” Bates said. “She won’t let you cheat on your taxes. Susan can calm people with huge tax issues and goes through the entire process with her clients.”
Bates also says Colley is “very smart, highly organized and is an overachiever.”
Bates said the worst insult anyone could hurl at Colley was to say that she was unprofessional.
When not at work, Colley likes to take long weekends and travel. Both Bates and Jim Colley said Susan is an excellent cook and she likes to make meals for her family, especially when her two sons are home.
The Colleys have two sons: Kevin, 24, is working with Microsoft in Seattle, and Scott, 22, is attending University of South Florida and majoring in engineering. Jim said his wife is very family oriented.
“I think she would say her most important job is being a mom,” he said.
