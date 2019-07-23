SEBRING – Elizabeth Danielle Wortman's day went from bad to worse after she was pulled over for a traffic violation on Thursday by Highlands County Sheriff's Office Deputies. The traffic stop led to her arrest and she is now facing charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, four counts of drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
An additional charge was listed on Friday for a public order crime.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies were patrolling the area of Sunniland Drive and State Road 17 when he saw a black Corvette being driven by a woman who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was later identified as Wortman 38, of Sebring, using a Florida identification card. Dispatch informed the deputy Wortman did not have a Florida driver's license.
Wortman was asked to step out of her vehicle while a deputy searched her purse. The deputy found a tin with a green leafy substance and a pill inside of it. The green substance field tested positive for marijuana and was 3.5 grams. The pill was identified as Dextroamphetamine with the assistance of drugs.com.
The report says Wortman was handcuffed and taken to the county jail. Upon arriving at the jail, the deputy made the suspect aware of her Miranda Rights. Wortman was asked if she had anything illegal on her and she responded that she did not and was taken to the booking area.
The booking deputy found a baggie in Wortman's bra containing a white substance in it that tested positive for cocaine.
Wortman was placed in a holding cell where deputies observed her “smoking a burnt substance through a handmade pipe,” according to the report. She also had a lighter in the cell. All items were seized.
Wortman is being held without bond in jail. She also has an open case for solicitation to sell cannabis from a case filed on July 1 on the Highlands County Clerk of Court's website. The case is still open and she has a pretrial hearing scheduled on Aug. 20.
