SEBRING — We all make them, New Year’s resolutions. Some of us even make it past January without giving up on them. Most people resolve to lose weight, get fit or just tone up a bit. Gyms are swamped with new clients and contracts dangling sales prices in front of the newly resolved. By March, many gyms are a storage center for exercise equipment. The home gym becomes a laundry rack. What if Mother Nature could change that?
Highlands Hammock will hold its annual First Day Hikes 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The first step in the journey to health, besides getting off the couch, will take place at the Ancient Hammock Trailhead.
This year’s hike holds exciting lessons while toning muscles. Ranger Laura McMullen has been working to find and excavate historical trails that were used in the 1940s but were left to be overgrown in ensuing years.
Some of the areas are in the restricted areas of the park on the Sweetgum Trail. Hikers will see the park and how it must have looked when first created in the 1930s. Park Services Specialist Calrla Kappmeyer-Sherwin said hikers would feel like they were traveling back in time to a more primitive Florida in a press release.
“JROTC cadets from both Lake Placid High School and Avon Park High School have been invaluable in contributing many hours towards trail restoration by trimming back the overgrowth and removing Caesar Weed and other exotic, invasive plants from these trails,” Kappmeyer-Sherwin said. “It followed that Ranger McMullen’s research quite naturally led to a series of ‘off the beaten path’ treks she enjoys conducting annually for visitors on New Year’s morning.”
The one- mile, round trip hike will last about an hour and is considered moderately difficult. Dress for weather and long pants, susnscreen, a hat and bug repellent are recommended. Bring snacks and water. Bringing a pair of binoculars will help a hike to see plants and animals at a distance. Hiking boots and a walking stick are helpful.
Hike two will set off at the Mammal Kiosk at 9:45 and will also be led by Ranger McMullen. She will guide the group through the forested wetlands, follow the bike path and take in the cypress views at the historic dam. Flora and fauna will be identified. Hikers could see alligators, snakes birds, turtles and even otters or bears. The hammock has several ecosystems that many animals call home.
This 1.5 mile round trip will take about one and 15 minutes. The difficulty rating for this hike is easy to moderate.
Park officials request registering for the hike as space is limited. Call the ranger station to register at 863-386-6094. Entry fees for the park are $6 per vehicle with up to eight people in it; $4 for a single person in the car and $2 for a bicyclist or walker on foot.
With so much to see and learn on the hiking trails, visitors might not even notice they are taking steps to better health.
