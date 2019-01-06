LAKE PLACID – Tax preparers and accountants are watching Capital Hill with eyes wide open. With millions of Americans heading into tax season, the government shutdown has brought up more questions than answers.
Before the government shut down, the tax season was going to be a challenge with new laws that the Internal Revenue Service staffers had to learn called the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017. According to the IRS, only 12.5 percent of its workers are authorized to work during the government shutdown that started on Dec. 22. Issuing refunds is considered a “non-excepted activity,” meaning no one will be harmed if that part of the government is furloughed.
H&R Area Manager and Tax Preparer Lorrie Lammie said the IRS used to open every Jan. 15 for tax returns but has been late the last few years, opening around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There’s good news and bad news if the government shut down doesn’t get resolved before the IRS would normally open for tax returns. The good new is the government will gladly accept any payments that you have to make. The bad news is that you will not see a penny of your refund until the government shut down is over.
Lammie said that many people use their tax returns to get out of Christmas debt, plan a vacation or even use it as a savings account.
“The government won’t fund anyone who has an earned income credit, child tax credit and additional child tax credit or education credit until Feb. 15,” Lammie said. “We know that’s hard on people so, we offer a portion of the refund in advance. It is at no charge to the client and it helps them out.”
Lammie is urging people to get their tax forms in order and start the return process.
“That way the return is in the queue,” she said. “They work on a first come first, serve basis.”
Once a return is accepted, it is usually paid in about 21 days, assuming there are no audits or problems with the return, Lammie explained.
“If you get lucky and the government has a soft opening, they might process the return before the official opening,” Lammie said. “They do a soft opening to make sure everything is working smoothly.”
The government put out a 110-page guide to handle the shutdown for the first five days. They will be re-writing it. The IRS is not taking any phone calls yet but information can be found at IRS.gov.
