By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Maverick County, Texas Sheriff’s Office arrested Sebastian Martinez, 17, of Avon Park, Florida on Saturday evening. Martinez has been on the run since a shooting incident that took place on Dec. 2, 2018 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
Martinez was caught trying to cross into Mexico by an alert Customs and Border Patrol agent.
The Maverick Sheriff’s Office and the subsequent Highlands County Sheriff’s Office show that Martinez was detained by the agent, taken into custody and brought to the Tom Bowles Detention Center in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Martinez will be extradited back to Highlands County to face two counts of attempted murder, possession of marijuana, armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a delinquent as he was only 16 years old at the time of the shooting incident.
Martinez also had a concealed weapon conviction when he was 15 years old.
He also has an active warrant for his arrest for car burglary in Orange County, Florida.
Two men, a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old, were both shot the night of the shooting; both victims survived.
Torin Swain-Daniels, now 19, one of the teens involved in the shooting, was arrested the day after the incident and was charged with “armed robbery and two counts of attempted murder,” according to the HCSO press release.
The man the detectives say was the one who pulled the trigger, Daniel Luis Galarza, also fled the county and the state. Galarza is now 19 years old and was arrested in Wilson, North Carolina earlier this year and is facing two counts of attempted murder and robbery.
