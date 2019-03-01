LAKE PLACID — Saverio “Sammy” Telesco is in trouble with the law, again. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies picked him up on a warrant Friday morning. The arrest was made because of a violation of probation.
Telesco is the owner of Mr. Sammy’s New York Style Pizza in Lake Placid and is also the co-founder of the now defunct Str8Up Youth Ministry.
Telesco has a long history of run-ins with the law. His current probationary period is for the felony conviction of introducing contraband into a correctional facility in June 2017. Telesco was arrested by the Lake Placid Police Department after he threw packs of 305 cigarettes and lighters to prisoners who were doing yard work at DeVane Park.
Telesco pleaded no contest and was given two years of probation, and ordered to pay fines and court costs.
On Dec. 4, 2018, Circuit Judge Peter Estrada heard Telesco’s motion to dismiss probation early. It was denied without prejudice. According to court documents at that time, he is able to refile the motion in six months.
This is not the first time Telesco has violated parole, only to be re-arrested and given more probation. When Telesco first arrived in Lake Placid in 2005, he was on parole and already had an extensive record that included drug charges and most notably, several armed robbery charges.
He received conditional release from a 25-year sentence after a 1991 conviction for armed bank robbery and a plea bargain as a violent habitual offender.
Telesco shared his story with the local community and was involved with the youth group at a local church. With community support and many donations, Str8Up Youth Ministry was opened with Dana Telesco, his now ex-wife, as co-founder.
The ministry was a place for local youth to go after school and during the weekends. It was a way to provide them something to do, get a meal and help with tutoring.
In 2014, Telesco and his then-wife went on a cruise that served as an anniversary celebration and honeymoon outside of the United States without the permission from his parole officer. At the time, he was still on conditional release in relation to the armed robbery sentence. As reported at the time, Telesco said he hadn’t asked permission from his parole officer to go because he didn’t want to risk having his wife turned down because of him.
He was granted an emergency release by prison officials in December 2014. His parole was reinstated and he was told that if he violated again, he would serve out the rest of his 15-month sentence.
This second chance ended when Telesco tested positive for marijuana in 2015. He was sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery. However, he only served 16 months out of the seven years for which he was to serve. During that time, his then-wife Dana Telesco ran Str8Up.
Shortly after his release, Telesco opened up a pizza joint in the gas station on County Road 621 and the youth ministry closed shortly after.
Since then, the restaurant has relocated to Interlake Boulevard on the “circle” at DeVane Park. It is not yet known what will happen to the restaurant if Telesco goes back to prison.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said convicts on parole will receive extra points on their sentencing documents. The higher the points add up, the more likely a felon will see jail time for a probation violation. Some violations do not carry many points but still add up. Other more serious violations carry as much as 12 points.
Officials at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Telesco was arrested for a parole violation, but did not have the charge as of press time Friday.
