By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The weather may not be getting any cooler, but Halloween is just around the corner. That means it is time for one of the most fun and terrifying fundraisers of the year, Terror Trail by the Humane Society of Highlands County and sponsored by Dr. Daniel Parnassa. The first meeting of the season for volunteers is at 3 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd.
This year’s theme is “Scared to Death,” and Jon Spiegel and others have been working on upgrading many of the sets since April.
Judy Spiegel, Humane Society board president, said the opening weekend of Terror Trail is Sept. 27 and 28. The event will be every Friday and Saturday evening in October. She said the Humane Society needs 60 volunteers each night. Volunteers do not have to commit to every weekend.
“I need high school students and adults,” Judy Spiegel said. “The positions are for characters, and adults are needed for security and parking cars.”
Spiegel said she will find a spot for everyone. Volunteers must be at least high school age. The Humane Society will sign the paperwork for volunteer hours for the high school students.
In additions to volunteers, sponsors are still being sought.
“We have to buy $300 worth of makeup,” Spiegel said. “It would be a big help if someone could sponsor that. There is also the concession stand; the name would be on the stand through the event.”
Spiegel said the Humane Society also needs 100 cases of water as well as Coke and Sprite sodas for the fundraiser.
Terror Trail is the biggest, and by far, most interactive fundraiser the Humane Society has all year.
“The funds from Terror Trail is what keeps the shelter operating during the slow summer months,” Spiegel said.
To volunteer, sponsor or more information, text Judy Spielgel at 863-214-6508.
