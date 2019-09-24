By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Step into the dark and scary woods if you dare. The Humane Society of Highlands County has unleashed Terror Trail 2019 beginning this Friday at dusk and running every Friday and Saturday evening in October.
Guests will walk through the woods and into an “experiment gone wrong.” The scientific experiment was “created” to determine if someone could really be “Scared to Death,” which is also the theme this year.
Over the past 14 years, Terror Trail has become a tradition of an institution for those who like to be scared and for those who love animals. The guests get the adrenaline rush of being scared and the animals at the Humane Society get food and shelter — it’s a win-win. Proceeds from the event will go back into the shelter.
Be warned, Humane Society President Judy Spiegel says Terror Trail is aimed at teens and adults and might be too intense for younger children.
The creepy sets have been designed and constructed along the half-mile trail by Jon Spiegel, Judy’s husband, and others since April.
“The characters are by local volunteers,” Judy Spiegel said. “Most are high school students who have a dark, deep desire to scare visitors out of their wits. Besides scaring visitors, characters get the satisfaction of being part of the Humane Society’s leading fundraiser.”
Spiegel also said the characters put in a lot of hours in the hot costumes, deal with mosquitoes and repeat the same scenes weekly.
“It’s hard work being a character,” she said.
Spiegel said Terror Trail could not go on without the characters, sponsors, volunteers and set builders. Dr. Daniel Parnassa is once again the event sponsor.
Guests will park for free at the Sebring Raceway at Gate 3. Free buses will shuttle visitors all night to and from the event. Admission for the event is $16 per person. The ticket booth opens at dusk on the days of the events and closes at 10 p.m.
