SEBRING – Animal rescue shelters were filled to capacity after Hurricane Irma plowed her way through Florida on Sept. 11, 2017. Pet owners abandoned their animals as they evacuated for safer locales. Sarasota Republican Joe Gruter’s proposed bill may curb abandoned dogs by levying a $5,000 fine or jail time on the pet’s owner.
When power was not restored in some places for weeks, many evacuees were delayed in returning home. Animals were picked up off the streets by animal control or other rescues. Those were the lucky ones. The not-so-lucky dogs were often tied out in yards or stuck in crates with no means to help themselves.
Gruter’s bill would make abandoning a tethered dog a first-degree misdemeanor. The bill does not mention any other animals bedsides dogs but if it is successful, other animals could eventually be added.
The bill has already unanimously made it through the agriculture subcommittee with a vote of 5 to 0. The bill would consider restraining a dog during a natural disaster or man-made disaster, an act of animal cruelty.
“Man-made” means neglect or taking an action that causes a dog damage. “Natural disasters” are severe weather, tornado warnings hurricanes, etc.
The bill defines a restraint as a “chain, rope, tether, leash, cable or other device that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system.”
Lt. Clay Kinslow, of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, did not have to think too long before commenting on the bill that would offer some protection to dogs.
“I definitely agree (with the bill),” Kinslow said. “That bill would be a great bill to pass, I absolutely support it.”
Humane Society of Highlands County President Judy Spiegel said the bill was a good thing.
“The other side of that is Highlands County doesn’t have a pet friendly shelter — none,” she said. “What are people supposed to do?”
Spiegel spoke of a man who lived in a mobile home and refused to evacuate and leave his dog behind. He hunkered down with his dog in a car that was parked beside a building and rode the storm out there.
“It’s great but you have to give people an alternative. Right now there isn’t one. To leave them tied up outside is the worst. At least bring them inside where they have a little bit of a chance,” she said. “Leaving them tied up is bad enough, period. There is no excuse for that. The county needs to give people options.”
Spiegel said they took in many animals in the weeks following Irma.
“We found them wandering around for months; it was terrible.”
Leaving an animal alone or chaining them are both abhorrent ideas to Spiegel who said she would tough it out with her four-legged family during a bad storm rather than leaving them alone or tying them out. She agreed with the fine for restraining a dog.
Highlands News-Sun reporter Ruth Anne Lawson contributed to this story.
