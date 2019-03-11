SEBRING – Every promoter will tell you their event is bigger and better than the previous year. But President and General Manager of the Sebring International Raceway, Wayne Estes, really means it. And he says he’s a little scared by the thought.
“This is a historic weekend,” Estes said. “Every race fan wants to be here. There’s the eight hours or 1000 miles of endurance World Endurance Championship racing and then the next day is the 12 hours. This is the first time.”
Estes says the fan count is usually about 150,000.
“We are potentially going to see a 40-60 percent higher than that,” he said. “People are used to having a certain amount of room here.”
This year, fans and campers will feel the squeeze of extra fans at the track. Campers and RVers will see a difference in the allotted boundaries. The combination of the races has been dubbed “Super Sebring.”
Besides speed, technology is the name of the game this year. Jumbotrons have been moved from previous perches to benefit more people. More grandstands have been added to several popular turns so fans can see better.
“We may not be able to change the race or make a driver go faster or slower,” Estes said. “But we can change how we bring it to the fans.”
Estes is excited to show off the new bridge.
“We were going to have it landscaped but when we saw the views from up there, we couldn’t do it,” Estes said. “That bridge was about six decades old. The new bridge has two, two-lanes and a tunnel under it.”
No more waiting for the light to change to get over the decrepit bridge. Estes is hoping the traffic patterns will flow better and the pedestrians are safer walking through the tunnel. The tunnel was also built to accommodate emergency vehicles.
The Spring Break Party Zone will still be a highlight of the races. Traditionally, it was held at the Midway. This year because of the extra space and extra fans, the Zone will be in Green Park. The Dairy Daughters will be performing Friday and Saturday nights.
“WEC will have their own paddock,” Estes said. “Fans will be able to get close and see the cars and meet the teams. The Trailers will have graphics that are specific to Sebring, the team drivers and cars emblazoned on them. You will be able to find someone easily, like, Jackie Chan or Patrick Dempsey’s trailer. We are not restrictive about that.
“From 8 a.m. to midnight, there will be something on the track at all time. This will be the best time to be a race fan, Estes said.
Estes is looking forward to having the WEC and Mobil 1 12 hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts team up for an annual event. He said there have been substantial investments to have the 1000 miles of Sebring back.
Estes is confident the WEC will set some new speed records with the Toyota TS050 HYBRID. During Saturday afternoon’s test session, the No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRID recorded a lap of 1.41:211, unofficially breaking the Sebring track record by more than 2.5 seconds.
“My favorite part is seeing it all come together for the fans after planning it for so long.”
(1) comment
WOW 😲!!! Can’t wait to see all of the changes! Let’s Go Racing 👍😜😜😜👍😄😄😄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.