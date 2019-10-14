By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The second annual Girls in Aviation Day took off smoothly on Saturday at the Sebring Regional Airport. Janic Rearick, chairperson for the Girls in Aviation Day event, was thrilled to see so many young ladies and girls attend the event. Big and little brothers were also allowed.
The event was hosted by Women in Aviation and the Florida Heartland 99s, an international organization of women pilots. The event was sponsored by the Sebring Airport Authority.
Rearick is a pilot who received her training in the United States Army and has been flying ever since. She wanted to share her passion of flying to young ladies and give them ideas as to what types of careers are available to women and girls in aviation.
“This event is geared toward pilots,” she said. “There are lots of other careers in the field as well. This gives greater exposure to girls in Highlands County to careers in aviation.”
Rearick said some jobs were in search and rescue, nursing mechanics and many others that people don’t really think of when they think of aviation.
Toni Peck brought her daughter Bella all the way from LaBelle to attend GIA Day.
“Bella wants to be a pilot and get her license,” Toni Peck said.
Bella was able to “fly” in the large simulator. Brant Howell was her copilot and coach for the short flight. Bella also found out that she could start learning to fly anytime and be ready to get her license when she turned 16.
“That was really cool,” Bella said. “The gliding was easy but the landing was hard. It was hard to keep level and to adjust things just a little bit to keep it steady.”
History was a big lesson for guests. Sebring Regional Airport as its former Hendrix Field with old Army pilot uniforms were on display. Another station educated the potential pilots on the aerodynamics and what was necessary to keep the planes in the air.
Take Flight Interactive showed off its desktop flying simulators that are teaching people in their homes and universities all over. The desktop version is definitely more portable than the simulator in which the entire cockpit moves.
Civil Air Patrol cadets manned decorating tables then helped the ladies to the airport landing zone. Air traffic control was explained to them there.
Rearick filed flight plans with the youngsters who came in with tasks on them: Learn, Do, Listen. The ladies were challenged to learn something new; do something hands-on and listen to the guest educators.
Tampa General Hospital had a helicopter on the grounds with pilots. The ladies were able to climb on and in the helicopters. It was one of the favorite hands-on stations.
Joy Ramsey was grateful for the GIA Day.
“This was a great day for me to bring the kids out,” she said. “The kids get credit for school for being here. If this wasn’t here they wouldn’t know about any of these careers.”
Rearick said aviation gets a bad rap for being thought of as an expensive hobby. She said many of the flight clubs will have resources and scholarships for the young people and for adults that want to fly.
“If you want to learn to fly, there is a way,” she said. “It may not be easy but there is always someone willing to help you achieve that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.