AVON PARK — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 19, 2018 drug deal that ended with one victim being shot.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Travon Carpenter, 20, of St. Cloud, on Saturday, Jan. 5. Carpenter has been charged with attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
The first suspect arrested in connection to the crime was Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, of Sebring. Joseph was arrested by authorities on Dec. 27. On Dec. 28, Gilberto Montano, 18, of Sebring was arrested in connection with the same crime.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and the shooting victim say four people are involved in the shooting incident besides the victim. Carpenter is the latest to be arrested.
According to an arrest report, shortly before midnight, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of the Dollar General at 86 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies came upon the victim laying on the ground with two cell phones near him. A witness reported to authorities of the two phones, the iPhone 8 was the victim’s; the witness did not know to whom the second phone, a Samsung Galaxy, belonged.
Deputies administered aid to the victim and the victim was transported to AdventHealth Sebring, formerly Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. Authorities were able to question the victim and the witness further at the medical facility.
The victim admitted he was at the Dollar General parking lot to sell two ounces of marijuana. He told authorities he made arrangements over the social platform Snapchat, with an account that matched one of the suspect’s names.
The victim reported a dark four-door sedan pulled into the Dollar General parking lot with four people in it. According to the report, the victim got inside the car in the back seat, which had two people sitting in the back, in order to exchange the drugs for money.
The victim reported that Montano, who was sitting in the back seat, tried to take his bag of drugs away and the two fought over it. The driver of the sedan allegedly pulled out a dark semiautomatic handgun and shot the victim twice. Authorities are not commenting on the identity of the driver.
The victim managed to extricate himself from the car and fall to the ground. The witness told authorities the sedan then sped off. The witness was in the victim’s car waiting for the deal to be conducted; the witness corroborated the victim’s story, authorities say.
At the hospital, the victim gave deputies verbal consent to search his phone and they found the social media conversations that linked the suspects, the victim and deal. The Samsung Galaxy was taken for evidence; it was traced back to Joseph, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
