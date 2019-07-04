PENSACOLA — It's all fun and games until someone gets bit — or in this case, stung. In Highlands County, residents are an hour-and-a-half drive away from either coast and have miles of coastline to discover on this peninsula we call Florida.
Knowing families are traveling to beaches near and far for summer vacations, it is important to stay abreast of the conditions before packing the kids and sunblock. For instance, the Florida Department of Health has issued warnings for patrons of certain beaches in the Panhandle near Pensacola regarding “sea lice.”
“Sea lice” is a bit of a misnomer for the painful organism that attacks unsuspecting swimmers. Unsuspecting, that is, unless they saw the lifeguard's purple flag and ignored it. The purple flag would have alerted the swimmers and sunbathers that there were ne'er do wells swimming beneath the surface.
According to the Department of Health, the season for sea lice is from March to August — yes, the whole summer.
What most people call sea lice are really the larvae of the jellyfish, “thimble fish.” Just like regular jellyfish, these larvae sting, a lot and painfully. Their stings leave welts, blisters and rashes (dermatitis) on skin. The aftermath of the little stingers is called seabather's eruption.
Symptoms are manifest from 4-24 hours after a swimmer is exposed. Symptoms and the dermatitis last about a week. The welts can be very itchy and uncomfortable. Kids are more susceptible to more significant reactions. Sometimes a case requires hospitalization. Most cases can be treated with home remedies and over-the-counter remedies.
In the past, the home remedies were fairly harsh to skin that was already in discomfort and included turpentine, fingernail polish, and gasoline.
Now, the DOH says relief can be found with antihistamines such as Benadryl, OTC hydrocortisone and bathing in non-colloidal oatmeal and using a Calamine-type lotion. On a side note — contrary to the common jellyfish, there is no need to urinate on the affected area; vinegar will do.
Here's how they get you. This larvae's stinging mechanism is triggered by pressure. The other thing they do is burrow. So, while they are burrowing into a swimmer's bathing suit, the larvae receive pressure and sting the person inside the bathing suit. The “lice” like hair and cling to it and sting the back of the head and neck and shoulders while the swimmer is unaware.
Other pressures that trigger the stingers are contact with surfboards, creases in the skin and sitting in a wet bathing suit after swimming.
Some swimmers say they feel a slight itchiness while in the water but most have no idea, says DOH. Here's where irony rears its ugly head. Wherever the swimmer's bathing suit is, so is the sea lice and its bites. Short of recommending skinny dipping, the DOH did say women could reduce the area affected by wearing a two-piece suit instead of a one piece. Also, no one should wear a T-shirt swimming. There is far too much surface area covered that will likely get stung.
According to “Clinical Articles Seabather's Eruption or 'Sea Lice': New findings and clinical implications by Russell and Tomchik” on the DOH website, in a study of 1,433 people, one in four were affected by the lice while swimming in south Florida.
The study also suggested putting on sunscreen before swimming may help avoid the stings.
There may be sea lice and reports of flesh-eating bacteria at beaches, but so far Florida coasts are dodging red tide.
For beach conditions go to visitbeaches.org.
