LAKE PLACID — Most people betting on Super Bowl Sunday are gambling on football. However, there was likely a different type of gambling going on Sunday afternoon at 211 Twilight Drive in the Sun N Lakes subdivision — cockfighting.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people Sunday after authorities broke up a large rooster fighting operation in Lake Placid.
Jose Alvarez, 71, of Arcadia, was arrested and charged with attending an animal fight, a third-degree felony.
Antonio Garcia Garcia, 39, of Lake Placid, the homeowner, faces felony charges of causing cruel death, pain and suffering to an animal; owning/leasing property where animals fight or are used as bait; promoting, advertising, charging a fee to an animal fight/bait; and attending an animal fight/bait — all third-degree felonies.
Giovanni Hernandez, 22, of LaBelle, is charged with attending an animal fight/bait, a felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Service deputies were sent to the Twilight Drive address after an anonymous tip on the cockfighting went through Central Dispatch. A press release indicates deputies arrived at the scene and observed a large number of cars parked in front of the home and that they could hear music and voices coming from the woods behind the home. When deputies followed the noise, they saw a U-shaped arena surrounded by people, most of whom fled into the woods when they saw the deputies.
Two were caught by deputies, Alvarez and Hernandez. Hernandez had an 11-year-old minor with him. Authorities report the minor was Hernandez’s brother.
Deputies reported Hernandez was read his Miranda rights and he agreed to talk to them without a lawyer present. Hernandez denied betting on the roosters, that he brought any to the home, or participated in any way.
According to Garcia’s arrest report, deputies found Garcia inside the home. Authorities report he was allegedly collecting parking fees from those in attendance. He was read his Miranda rights.
Garcia told deputies he was the homeowner and he did not know any of the names of those participating in the cockfighting.
Authorities report those in attendance who fled the scene left behind chairs, ice chests and beer, and dead and injured roosters. Many live roosters were found in cages and crates as well as the equipment associated with rooster fighting, such as razor-sharp metal claws, called gaffs, which are tied to the roosters’ legs for cockfighting.
The arrest report indicates the scene had “approximately 100 roosters of which that were inside crates,” the arresting deputy wrote. “Some of which had cones and spurs that were cut which is indicative of using the roosters for cockfighting as advised by Animal Services, who also responded to the scene.”
The deputy also reported large amounts of live, injured and dead roosters along the ring.
77 live roosters were found in an assortment of enclosures behind the home, as well as several hens and chicks, authorities said. Many of the roosters had their combs and spurs cut, which is indicative that they were being used for fighting. 11 dead roosters were found around the fighting ring.
Animal Services collected all of the live chickens and roosters, a Sheriff’s Office press release stated. Many of the fighting roosters were deemed too aggressive to be safely sold at auction and had to be euthanized. The rest were taken to the Animal Services facility, where they will be held pending legal action.
