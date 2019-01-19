VENUS — About 5:45 a.m. Thursday, an accident resulted in James Paul Berrett Jr., 76, of Venus, being sent to Lakeland Regional Hospital in “critical” condition, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Berrett was driving his 2000 Ford Escape east on Leisure Lane and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Leisure Lane and U.S. 27.
At the same time, Clifford Stanton Morse, 49, of Ocala, was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi southbound on U.S. 27 just north of the Leisure Lane intersection. According to the report, Berrett pulled out on to U.S. 27 toward the median crossing into the semi’s path.
The semi crashed into the Ford on the passenger’s side, forcing the car to spin counter clockwise. The Ford finally stopped facing northwest in the median on U.S. 27. The semi came to its final position facing south in the left lane on U.S. 27.
