SEBRING — “Tops From Flops!” will be premiering at Temple Israel of Highlands County at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1305 Temple Israel Drive.
The musical revue is a rousing tour of critical flops of Broadway from the 1920s-1950s, conceived and written by Cantor Riselle Bain. Bain is the spiritual leader of Temple Israel of Highlands County.
Bain wrote the musical as part of a research project while getting her degree at Stetson University School of Art in 1996. She wrote, choreographed and directed the first production that was performed with other students.
In the musical, she examined why some of the great composers and or actors were unsuccessful when they were performed.
In “Tops From Flops!,” Bain explains why the music failed on Broadway. She describes her musical as “edutainment.”
“There’s a little education and a lot of entertainment,” Bain said.
“It is an exuberant tour of musical theater, featuring the music of great composers like George Gershwin, Cole Porter, George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin, Rogers and Hart and many others,” she said. “The music became part of what we call ‘The Great American Songbook,’ but these famous songs had their first presentations in some of Broadway’s biggest critical or financial flops.”
The musical has come a long way since her student days in college. The performance will include three professional singers: Marci Vitkus, who serves as cantor for the Jewish Congregation of Venice; Cherie Price, who has been traveling with the national tour of “Menopause, the Musical;” and Bain. Tara Swartzbaugh, an adjunct professor of music at University of Central Florida, will accompany the others on stage.
The musical tour has received rave reviews from audiences as it has also been performed at Jo-El’s in St. Petersburg and the Jewish Congregation of Venice, and as a fundraiser for Stetson University School of Art in DeLand.
Seating is limited to 125 people. Bain said there will not be a bad seat in the house. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by mailing a check to Temple Israel to 1305 Temple Israel Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
Tickets can also be purchased before services at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 16.
“When the checks come in, the tickets go right out,” Bain said.
For more information, call 863-382-7744.
