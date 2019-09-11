By KIM LEATHERMAN
LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid has its eyes set on annexing several more properties into its town limits. During the regular Town Council meeting Monday evening, the council members approved Resolution 2019-75 that would annex the properties after certain steps are approved.
The town will send the contracts of Irrevocable Annexation Consent that are signed by the property owners to the county’s planning department to approve. The annexation consents are dated between 2014-2019.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said he was pretty confident the county would approve the consents. However, he did point to a few communities that have had disputes over annexations. The county has helped with the town’s regional growth plan. The plan has been behind the northward expansion in the most recent years.
If and when the county approves the properties, the matter is brought before the Town Council during the regular meeting dates. The first reading will be on Oct. 14, and the second reading and adoptions should be on Nov. 11.
The owners and their properties are: Dooley M. Scott and Larissa Bronisas at 707 Lake Clay Drive; Billy J. Richey and Nancy S. Trustees at 1201 Lake Clay Drive; Darrin Mills of 1205 Lake Clay Drive; L.A. Walden of 1210 Driscoll Drive; and Adventure From Home, Inc at 1214 Driscoll Drive.
When the homeowners are annexed into the town, they will get a 25% reduction on their water and town garbage pickup.
