By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Town staff and council members have been ironing out the details on the budget and millage rate. During the regular meeting of the Town Council on Monday evening, the council approved the first reading of both items. One caveat from Councilman Ray Royce surfaced as he wanted to reduce the millage even lower, if possible.
Millage is expected to be adopted in a special meeting of the Town Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 and will take effect on Oct. 1.
The first tentative millage rate published for fiscal year 2019-2020 was 3.65 mils. During a budget workshop held on Aug. 21, the millage was decreased to the roll back rate of 3.5030 mils. Royce moved to reduce the rate even further to 3.5 mils for simplicity.
“In layman’s terms, we have actually lowered our taxes a little bit this year,” Mayor John Holbrook said after reading the ordinance.
Royce told Finance Director Rachel Osborne that if the difference between the 3.5030 and 3.5 mils was only about $500-$1,000, he felt it would be simpler to explain to the public the millage rate went from 3.65 to 3.5 mils. He said it would be best, even if they had to take the $500 out of reserves.
Royce confirmed with Osborne that the roll back rate of 3.5050 mils was the latest advertised. He was told by Cooper-Hapeman that the rate of 3.5 mils could be advertised in time to meet requirements before the second meeting.
Royce moved to pass the motion with the 3.5 millage rate if there was not a heavy cost to advertise the changes. Councilwoman Debra Worley seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.
In other actions:
The Town Council approved the resolution to adopt the the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020. Worley made the motion, seconded by Councilman Greg Sapp. It passed unanimously.
“Mr. Mayor, I just want to be sure, especially for the benefit of our public, that when we talk about a budget in the Town of Lake Placid of almost $6 million, that includes all of our enterprise funds,” Royce said. “It’s all of our water, wastewater. I don’t want there to be any confusion that we are spending $6 million to kind of run the town. That’s everything from water, wastewater, solid waste; all of the things we provide. Not only to our citizens but to the area that we serve. That’s the vast majority of that number — are these enterprise funds. We are not spending $6 million to just run the town of Lake Placid.”
