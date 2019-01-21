LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council held its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Although the agenda wasn’t packed, the meeting was three hours long.
Most of the talking was in regard to the special exception for a communications tower to be put on the Elks property at 200 County Road 621.
Vertex Developement LLC and AT&T representatives took great pains to explain to council the need for a new telecommunications monopole that would eventually replace the Happiness Tower as the sole cell tower in town.
In the end, Vertex got the special exception to build the telecommunication pole and a variance was given for the distance between it and the nearest residence. It can be up to 200 feet high and it can have a vinyl siding surrounding it.
The council adopted Ordinance 2018-775, which conveys a property on Hillcrest Avenue to the county to use as the location of a new fire and EMS station. If the conditions in the interlocal agreement are not met by Jan. 1, 2020, the property will revert back to the town. The first reading of the ordinance was in November 2018.
The town also adopted Ordinance 2018-777, which repealed section 3-1.1 and replaced it with 3-1.0. The change gives the town the green light to move into the new Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 and to hold meetings and do the government’s business. The first reading for the ordinance was in November 2018.
Ordinance 2018-772 was also adopted on the second reading. The ordinance officially changed the zoning for the new Town Hall from “Highlands County Agricultural District” to “Town of Lake Placid C-1 Highway Commercial Planned Development District.”
The change in the zoning allows for the town to do its business but also allows the building to act as a civic center and allows the town to rent out the hall and dining areas.
The first reading of the 2019-778 ordinance that amended section 80 in the sanitation ordinance was tabled. The amendment aims to keep people from dumping their garbage on other people’s property, screening dumpsters, which was controversial because the town is the worst offender, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams.
Residents could be fined if they put garbage out onto the the right of ways. The ordinance has several restrictions and should be read in its entirety. Dumpsters that are overfilled will need to be dumped more than the regular times and the offender will pay the extra fees.
The council recommended changing language to read those who are compliant with the screening around the dumpster if the owner keeps it clean and requiring those who cannot keep it clean, must have a fence.
First reading was approved on Ordinance 2019-779, which allows code enforcement officers to enforce building codes.
“This is an ‘I really, really, mean it’ code,” Bert Harris III, town attorney said.
The next council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
