LAKE PLACID — After a wobbly start last Tuesday, the Lake Placid Elementary School traffic pattern has improved. The new traffic patterns were implemented on Jan. 8 when students returned from winter break. The goal was to create a safer environment for pedestrians and to become compliant with the law. Authorities say this has happened.
“Tuesday was the worst day,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “People were not used to the pattern of traffic. As the week went by, they saw the repetitiveness and the flow. By Friday, the officer said he didn’t even have to flag anyone through and no one was parking on the road.”
School Board of Highlands County Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Gunter, who oversees the School Resource Officers, arrived at the school on Thursday. Along with Principal Candis Dean, they watched the end-of-day pick up for themselves. Lethbridge spoke for them all when he said he was pleased with what he saw and that the traffic was significantly improved.
“That traffic was one of the smoothest pick ups I have seen,” Lethbridge said. “I heard Tuesday was awful. Anytime there is a change, people have a hard time.”
Lethbridge praised Dean for preparing the parents and students as well as she did. He explained she sent notes home in backpacks with students and sent the information over social media as well. Lethbridge admitted there would never be a way to eliminate all traffic backups but there are ways to control it better.
“Any time there’s hundreds of people showing up at one time, there is going to be traffic,” he said.
According to Lethbridge, the elementary school is no longer having a problem with parents lining up an hour early before dismissal “because they can’t.”
The traffic pattern change came about because the growing number of school-age children increased the traffic at parent drop off/pick up zones. The Florida Statue that deals with where people can walk, stand and park in a school zone is FSS 316.1945.
Technically, the law has been violated for quite some time now. The increase in traffic raised red flags for officials. Fansler wanted to curtail the traffic before the students were let out for winter break. The school board and police department wanted to look at options, so they met just before the break to brainstorm ideas.
Fansler said last week was a time for parents to educate themselves on the change. He said police would start handing out citations for violations this week.
“We don’t want to be heavy-handed with tickets,” Fansler said. “We just want to make sure that this is a safe area.”
