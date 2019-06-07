LAKE PLACID — Jose Soto thought his commute home from work on Tuesday was just like any other day. Soto was driving northbound on U.S. 27 from Lake Placid toward Sebring when a driver pulled up next to him and yelled that his truck was smoking. The driver said he would call 911 for Soto.
Soto pulled over to the center median in front of American Legion Post 25. Soto said he thought his company’s work truck was overheating. Looking at the vehicle’s gauges, he knew it wasn’t. Traffic was backed up for miles, north and south on U.S. 27.
“The smoke seemed to be coming out of the bottom of the truck,” Soto said. “I had very expensive tools in the back of the truck so I opened the side of the truck topper and a big fireball bit me in the neck. It didn’t take long for that to go from smoke to a big fire.”
Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Sun n Lakes 41, Lake Placid 36 arrived on scene as well as the Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and the county’s EMS. The first responders blocked the northbound and southbound lanes, and dealt with the flaming truck.
EMS checked out Soto on the scene but he declined to go to the emergency room.
“I only got minor burns,” he said. “My brother is a nurse at the hospital and I knew he would tell me what to do.”
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said the fire may have occurred when stuff in the back of the truck caught on fire while Soto was driving down the road. He said the Fire Marshall’s conclusion was “accidental, undetermined.”
The unflappable Soto said he was talking to some people on the scene who said a possible gas leak near the muffler could have ignited.
“I’m not a smoker, so it’s not like I flipped a cigarette out and caught something on fire,” he joked.
He also said the people who stopped and the first responders were very much appreciated.
