LAKE PLACID — Town Administrator Phil Williams urged former Lake Placid Town Councilwoman Arlene Tuck to attend the regular Town Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 11. Tuck was unaware of Williams’ reasoning but made sure she attended. Tuck would soon be surprised when she was presented a plaque of appreciation.
Mayor John Holbrook presented the plaque to Tuck for her 30 years of service in the Lake Placid government.
“On behalf of the Town Council and our community members, we want to present you with this plaque,” Holbrook said. “It states: ‘In appreciation for your years of dedicated service to the Town of Lake Placid. Serving as a member of the Town Council from April 2014 to November 2018. Recognizing your loyalty and devotion, to the town and to the members of this community.’ We really thank you.”
Councilwoman Debra Worley gave Tuck a bouquet of tulips, which Tuck said are her favorite flowers. Tuck was choked up and thanked everyone.
“It was an honor,” Tuck said. “It was bittersweet. I really miss being on the council and serving with that group. It feels like the end of an era.”
Tuck said she served Lake Placid for so long that it was an adjustment to now serve as a county commissioner where she must remain unbiased to the towns and municipalities.
“I have to consider what is good for the whole county, not just Lake Placid anymore,” Tuck said.
Tuck resigned from Town Council in November 2018 after she won election for a seat on the county’s Board of County Commission. Tuck defeated incumbent Jack Richie in the August 2018 election.
Tuck sat on the Lake Placid Town Council from 1980-82. She was the town clerk from May 5, 1988 until her retirement in March 2013.
“I sat out for about a year,” Tuck said. “Then I was elected to the Town Council in 2014. I served one term, which is four years, and started my second term in April (2018).”
Tuck has no plans to leave government work anytime soon.
“I hope that I do a great job this term and the people will elect me for another term,” she said. “I will only serve two terms. I promised term limits when I campaigned.”
Tuck’s term, her first, as a county commissioner will end in 2022.
