By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE WALES — Doranda Jo Ussery, 24, of Avon Park has been a fugitive of justice for the past four days. She is wanted after she allegedly sprayed and attempted to stab Loss Prevention employees from the Lake Wales Walmart. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and battery.
Ussery fled the scene as a passenger in a red Chevrolet Cruze. The Cruze was later found, sans Ussery.
Lake Wales Police Department is seeking the the public’s help in the search for Ussery. Lake Wales PD is working together with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sebring Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“We are doing our best to find her,” said Lt. Dave Black with the Lake Wales Police Department. “We are getting some leads from (Heartland) Crime Stoppers but it is mostly things we already know.”
Black said the driver of the getaway car was helpful but his information was not enough to lead to any arrests.
In an attempt to get out of legal trouble, Ussery bargained with the Walmart employees that she would return the stolen merchandise if they did not call the cops citing she had children and was on probation.
She was on probation for five years each for burglary of a conveyance and grand theft, motor vehicle as ordered on May 20 in Highlands County.
Black said Ussery, when caught, would more than likely be held without bond until her first appearance. Second manhunt in Polk County is still underway
Taiwan Blandin, 30, who has links to Highlands County, is the target of a manhunt since police say he went on a crime spree that involved a first-degree murder on Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was still at large as of Thursday’s press time.
Blandin is described as a 30-year-old black male who is 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds. He may be traveling in a stolen 2011 dark red Chevrolet Cruze (no relation to the Ussery case) with the Florida license plate NAGK37. Do not approach Blandin, Sheriff Grady Judd urged in two separate press conferences. He is considered armed and dangerous.
In a press conference held on Wednesday, Judd said the last known sighting of Blandin was near Macon, Georgia. PCSO PIO Brian Bruchey said the U.S. Marshals have now joined in the search for Blandin.
Judd wants to bring in Blandin, or have him turn himself in peacefully. In conversations with his sister on Tuesday, Blandin said he was going to commit suicide or suicide by cop. Judd has said his officer’s safety would not be compromised. He has promised Blandin would be shot before his officers would be.
Blandin has several cases on the Clerk of Courts websites in Highlands and Hardee and Polk counties dating back to 2009.
Call Heartland Crime Stoppers with information at 800-226-8477 to report information on either case.
