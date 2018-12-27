LAKE PLACID — As of press time Thursday, it has been two days since a head-on crash involving two passenger cars resulted in the fatality of four people on Christmas Day. Two of the decedents were identified but two people have not been identified as of yet.
The crash took place on State Road 70 near County Road 721. One of the cars involved was simply identified as a “Buick” in the Florida Highway Patrol accident report. The year and make of the Buick was unknown. The Buick was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane in attempts to pass other westbound traffic when it hit a Toyota Scion XA head-on that was driving east in the eastbound lane.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota were Judy Mounts, 56, of Port St. Lucie and her granddaughter, Destiny Franz, 16, of Fort Myers. They were identified and the next of kin were notified later on Christmas Day.
The collision caused the Buick to overturn, land in a ditch and catch fire. The two people in the Buick have not been identified. FHP has been investigating the accident and is working on identifying the two victims. As of Tuesday, FHP is seeking witnesses and tips to help identify the victims.
Identifying people in real life is much different than an hour-long cop show.
Sheli Wilson is the office manager at the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office. She said the Medical Examiner’s Office uses sheriff’s deputies as investigators to perform identifications. Generally, there are simple ways to identify a person.
“They can use a driver’s license, fingerprints or dental records,” Wilson said. “Family can identify people from photographs. Once in a while, we may have to take a sample from the femur bone and send it off for DNA testing.”
Identifying a victim can become more complex when fingerprints, driver’s licenses and license plates are unavailable. There are delays when officials have to use DNA testing to identify people.
“DNA tests can take a few weeks to come back,” Wilson said. “It is not a quick turnaround time; it is not an overnight process.”
Sometimes family or friends file missing persons reports, which can lead to an identification.
Anyone with information on the identification of the occupants in the Buick should call the FHP at 239-938-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.