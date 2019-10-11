By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKELAND — Doranda Jo Ussery, 24, of Avon Park was captured in the early morning Thursday, after being a fugitive from justice. Police say she shoplifted and attacked Walmart loss prevention employees with pepper spray and a knife on Sept. 29 in Lake Wales. Ussery is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery and grand theft of more than $300 and less than $5,000.
Lake Wales Police Department Lt. Dave Black, Ussery was caught through law enforcement “teamwork” between the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Wales Police and and Lakeland Police departments.
According to the press release, Highlands County Detective Charlie Peck received information on Ussery’s whereabouts at the Imperial Swan Hotel on South Florida Avenue and contacted Officer Mary Jerome of Lake Wales PD. Jerome contacted Lakeland Police Officer Chad Landry and informed him on Ussery’s active warrant for the Walmart incident.
Upon arrival at the hotel, the report states that Ussery “barricaded herself“ inside a room when she saw law enforcement. After “a short period” Ussery surrendered. According to Black, Ussery gave Lake Wales Det. James Lewis Lewis a full confession.
Ussery was transported to the Polk County Jail.
Black said in his press release. “It is great to live and work in a community where law enforcement agencies work together so well. It is a great benefit to the citizens we serve and whom we care so much for.”
Police say Ussery was in Walmart on Sept. 29 before 6 a.m. where she “shopped” for about two hours. They say she paid for some items and committed retail theft as she left without paying for some items. As she left the store she dropped her identification cards, which the loss prevention employees picked up. Ussery allegedly followed them back into the store, saying she would give the items back if they did not involve law enforcement because she had children and was on probation.
While in a small room with the Walmart employees, Ussery first maced them and then pulled a knife and proceeded to make stabbing motions. The entire scene was caught on surveillance video. She fled in a waiting car. The car and the passenger were later found sans Ussery.
Black said the information from Highlands County that led to the arrest of Ussery did not come from Heartland Crime Stoppers.
“We had a lot of tips from Crime Stoppers but they didn’t pan out,” Black said. “We would either miss her by minutes or she was not at the location.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.