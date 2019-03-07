SEBRING — Deandre Lanell Black was arrested by Sebring Police Department on Sunday, March 3. He is facing charges of battery, second offense or more; drug possession, drug equipment possession; and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
The victim called law enforcement at 3:47 a.m. Sunday. She told officers the suspect had been gone from the house for hours and came back to get his clothes. The arrest report shows that is when an argument broke out outside the residence.
The woman told officers that Black slapped her in the face. She tried to enter the home to avoid any other abuse. Before she could make it in the house, Black allegedly threw a small grill at her and it scratched her leg.
A witness was able to corroborate the victim’s story. He told officers the two were arguing inside the building and when they went outside he saw Black hit the victim and throw the grill at her.
The arresting officer noted a cut on the back of the victim’s leg but wrote there were no lasting injuries to her face. Medical intervention was declined by the victim.
Officers handcuffed and read Black his Miranda rights, which he waived and spoke to the officers. The suspect told police there was an argument and he went outside to stop the argument. He said the victim followed him out of the home where she tried to punch him but missed her mark. So, according to Black, she picked up the grill and hurled it at him but missed that time too.
Upon arrival at the booking station in the jail, a plastic baggie that had a “white crystal-like” substance was found in Black’s wallet. The substance would later test positive for methamphetamine.
Black is in the Highlands County Jail and has a $13,000 bond.
