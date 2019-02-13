SEBRING — Boysie Demeters Jones, 37, of Sebring, also known as “Backwoods,” is facing a third degree felony domestic battery charge after being arrested by Sebring police officers the morning on Feb. 7. Because of the domestic nature of the crime, the victim’s name will not be released.
Officers responded to a Ridgewood Drive address after they received a call for a domestic violence complaint.
According to the arrest report, when officers arrived, the victim said Jones choked her the day before. She told officers the altercation started an argument outside of the residence. After hurling accusations to the victim, she said he punched her on the back of her head. The victim reported to officers that she was momentarily dizzy from the blow.
The two kept verbally fighting for about two more minutes before Jones allegedly wrapped both of his hands around the victim’s neck and lifted her off the ground by her neck. The victim said she had trouble breathing and was “gasping for air.” She thought she may have been dangling in that position for about 15 seconds.
The officer noted marks on the victim’s neck that corresponded with the statement she told.
The arresting officer met up with Jones the following day. The report states he was advised of his Miranda rights. After an initial statement that was redacted from the report, he told the officer he did not want to talk to him without a lawyer.
