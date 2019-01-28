Editor’s Note: Highlands News-Sun had determined last week in the days after Wednesday’s shooting incident to not publicize any GoFundMe accounts. The newspaper was approached with a bogus fund account and was reticent to share any other accounts unless verified by law enforcement. The following GoFundMe accounts mentioned in this article have been verified by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. It is recommended that individuals who are giving to private fundraiser accounts write account numbers on their checks where funds should be deposited and to be familiar with the person or institution who will be handling the funds.
SEBRING — In the wake of last week’s tragic SunTrust Bank shootings, fundraisers are being set up to help the families of the five victims.
Both Sebring Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided tips to the public on ways to be vigilant when donating.
“We recommend people go through the SuntTrust Foundation,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said. “If they are on our Facebook page or HCSO’s Facebook page have been vetted.”
Scott Dressel, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, stated it is hard for a person not trained in finding fraudulent accounts to determine what is real and which one is a scam. He also said if anyone is suspicious of an account to report it to GoFundMe or call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 863-402-7200.
“If a GoFundMe account is made out to an individual that is not the victim, it would make me a little bit nervous,” Crime Prevention Practitioner Nell Hays said. “Check out the entity on the internet separately or check with SunTrust Bank.”
SunTrust Foundation teamed up with the National Compassion Fund and founded the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund. It is a GoFundMe account where 100 percent of the donations given will be given to the families of the five victims of the SunTrust Bank shooting last week.
The web address is gofundme.com/sebring-strong-survivors-fund. SunTrust has made contributions to NCF for its operating fees to ensure all donations go to the families.
“Through the SunTrust Foundation and Sebring Strong Survivors Fund, we are committed to supporting the families of the victims as they begin to recover,” William H. Rogers Jr., SunTrust chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “The outpouring of support from the community has demonstrated the best of humanity in a time of tragedy.”
Three other GoFundMe accounts have been verified by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. They are:
• gofundme.com/ana-pinionwilliams-family-fund-suntrust-victim
• gofundme.com/themontague-family-sebring-suntrust-victims
• gofundme.com/for-the-family-sebring-suntrust-victims
So far, Dressel said the local T-shirt makers and decal makers are legitimate. The decals can be obtained at Signtastic, 242 S. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring, and the T-shirts can be found at Custom Prints, 1086 Lakeview Drive, across from the VFW in Sebring.
