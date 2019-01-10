AVON PARK — Christina Ann Jacobs, 29, of Avon Park was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 5 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. She is facing second degree charges of petit theft, third subsequent offense; larceny with resisting to cover property; drug possession without a prescription; possession of drug equipment; and probation violation.
According to the arrest report, Jacobs was at the Walmart in Avon Park when she was caught shoplifting. It was reported that Jacobs took specific items, hid them in her bag and left the store without paying.
A loss prevention specialist, who was a witness to the alleged theft, met Jacobs at the front of the store. He said he watched Jacobs take items via the security cameras around the stores.
The loss prevention specialist told sheriff’s deputies he saw Jacobs pick up seven phone accessories, a couple pairs of socks and an energy drink. As she walked down the shoe aisle, she allegedly put the cell phone accessories into her purse.
Jacobs entered the self check-out lane and put the socks down and only purchased the energy drink, according to the arrest report. She picked up the socks and drink and left the store. After seeing the loss prevention specialist outside of the store, Jacobs turned over the socks and reportedly ran into the parking lot with the cell phone accessories still in her bag.
Deputies watched the surveillance footage, which corroborated the loss prevention specialist’s account.
After getting into the passenger side of a car and leaving the scene, Jacobs was reportedly involved in a car crash at Oleander Drive and Stryker Road that same day, where she was taken into custody.
The clothing and purse that Jacobs had with her in the store were searched at the accident scene, according to the arrest report. Concealed in her purse was a vape pen with a “brownish-goldish” substance on it. The substance would later test positive for marijuana. Authorities confirmed Jacobs did not have a medical card for the marijuana.
Jacobs was on probation when this incident occurred from a burglary of an unoccupied structure. The supervision started on Nov. 20, 2018 and was to end Nov. 19, 2020.
