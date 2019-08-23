SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department was dispatched and responded to a shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood about 2:30 p.m. Friday. SPD Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis Hart said the shooting took place at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
Police said the victim was shot twice in the upper torso and was taken by private vehicle to Highlands Regional Medical Center. From there, the victim was sent to a trauma center outside of the county.
Hart said the victim is not cooperating with police.
The victim is being described as an African American male in his 20s.
The police department did not release the victim’s name by press time Friday because the victim might want to invoke Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that prevents the release of information that could be used to locate the victim of crimes. Furthermore, police were unsure if the victim’s family had been notified of the incident.
The Sebring Police Department contacted the State Attorney’s Office and was told to investigate the crime as an attempted murder in the second degree.
Police are seeking anyone with information to come forward by calling Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5107. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
