LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol issued a press release regarding Wednesday afternoon’s crash that involved a fatality and serious injuries. Frances Honaker, 47, of Lake Placid died as a result of the crash and Kathy Jean Hofmeyer, 71, of Lake Placid was flown to Lakeland Regional with serious injuries. Family members were notified, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
Just after 1 p.m. first responders arrived at U.S. 27 near Lake Henry Drive where the crash took place. According to troopers who investigated the crash, Honaker was driving her 2006 Chevrolet HHR in the inside lane, southbound on U.S. 27 and was approaching Lake Henry Drive. At the same time, Hofmeyer was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 in the innermost northbound lane on U.S. 27 approaching Lake Henry Drive.
Investigators did not know the reasons why, but stated Honaker did not maintain control of the vehicle and traveled southeast into the grassy median and spun counterclockwise. The report shows that Honaker’s vehicle continued to spin and travel and entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 where Hofmeyer was traveling. The front driver’s side of the F-150 collided with Honaker’s car on the right side.
The report states the momentum sent Honaker’s car started to spin counterclockwise as well as the truck, causing another collision between the two; the HHR’s right side to the truck’s left side.
FHP reports that after the secondary crash, the truck was sent northeast while turning counterclockwise. It ultimately ended up on the outside grass shoulder of the northbound side of U.S. 27 and stopped facing west. The HHR stopped in the outside lane of U.S. 27 with its front end facing a northwest.
FHP reported Honaker did not have a seat belt on and whether alcohol was a contributing factor was “pending.” Hofmeyer was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.