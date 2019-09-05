LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Wednesday afternoon crash ended with a fatality and one person being flown to a trauma center out of county.
The crash was called in at 1:08 p.m. and by 5 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol had still not opened all the lanes.
The crash was in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Lake Henry Drive.
This is an ongoing Florida Highway Patrol investigation and details will be reported when they are available.
