SEBRING – A two-car crash at Whisper Circle and U.S. 27 on Wednesday around 2 p.m. led to injuries and traffic jams. This is a developing story, which the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
Here’s what is known as of press time on Wednesday: A silver Chrysler driven by Darrell A. Dagenais, 91 of Avon Park, was entrapped in his car after a collision with a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by John P. Thornton, 70, of Sebring.
The Suburban came to a final rest in the median with its front end pointing north. The Suburban had heavy front-end damage. Airbags were visible.
West Sebring firefighters had to use extrication equipment to cut the driver’s door off to extract the driver of the Chrysler. The Chrysler had very heavy damage to the driver’s side front and rear doors. The front and side air bags had deployed.
Dagenais was extricated, put on a backboard. Dagenais was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol acting Public Information Officer, Trooper Kenneth Watson. The trooper said Thornton’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene to direct traffic and support the fire department. Florida Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
