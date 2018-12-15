SEBRING — Robert James “Jimmy” Wells has been sitting in the Highlands County Jail since his arrest on July 20. He is the owner of Wells Roofing based in Lake Placid. Wells is charged with multiple counts of defrauding victims; many of the victims were over 65, which is an enhanced charge with a heavier penalty.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Steven Rittenour said the amount of money Wells allegedly swindled out of clients is over $340,000. There are 34 felony cases against Wells for taking deposits over half of the cost of roofing jobs and not completing or starting the work. There are also civil suits filed against Wells.
Wells will appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 19 for pretrial hearings. The Highlands County Clerk of Courts said the pretrial motions could go on for a very long time because there were so many cases involved.
Wells was in court on Oct. 15 for a bond modification that was denied.
Robert Wells’ daughter, Christina Marie Wells, worked for her dad’s company as the vice president and was also arrested. She was arrested in August for larceny of more than $20,0000 but less than $100,000.
Christina Wells will go to court on Tuesday, Dec. 18 on the open case of grand theft.
As previously reported by Highlands News-Sun, Christina Wells wrote a bad check to Sunniland Corp. in Sebring on March 23. The amount was $34,997. Sunniland gave Wells 30 days to correct the problem with a good check and an additional 5 percent fee that would bring the total to $36,747.
