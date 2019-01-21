SEBRING – December was a good month for rainfall. This is helping to stave off wildfires but the Florida Forest Service warns that wildfires can occur at any time of year. Rainfall and safety education are the keys to controlling the fires.
The National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration shows a significant increase in rain between December 2017 with .36 inches and December 2018 with 3.53 inches as reported from Avon Park.
“The long-range weather outlook calls for a cooler and wetter winter and wildfire activity is anticipated to be below normal in January and normal in February,” Melissa Yunas, Florida Forest Service spokeswoman said. “Even though the forecast calls for below normal activity, it does not mean fires will not occur, everyone should always be on guard to prevent wildfires.”
The Florida Forest Service used info from the National Predictive Services National Interagency Fire Center for the forecast information.
NOAA Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley warned that it doesn’t take long to be in fire danger without regular rains. He said the drought monitor that is updated every Thursday at NOAA’s website shows the eastern half of Highlands County in a moderate drought and the western half is abnormally dry.
“The extra three inches from December will help in the short term,” he said. “In January so far, we have only had a few shots at rain.”
Yunas said the biggest factor is safety. Anyone can find out the latest and local conditions for wildfire activity by calling FFS in Sebring at 863-655-6407 or heading to the website at freshfromflorida.com and find the wild land/current fire conditions.
Yunas urged everyone to be aware of the outdoor burning laws. Once a fire gets taken by the wind, it can get out of hand quickly. A spread fire can be dangerous and the need for for fire suppression can be very costly.
“The Florida Forest Service does encourage the public to use extra vigilance with safety when it comes to outdoor burning,” she said. Some fires will require a burn authorization while others do not. Agricultural, forest, and acreage burns require an approval from FFS.
Residents can burn yard waste if setbacks are observed. Make sure the county is not under a burn ban if conditions are dry.
For a full list of setbacks and burn laws check the Fresh from Florida website.
“Whether it is a campfire, bonfire or yard waste/trash fire, please know that if your fire escapes, you may be liable for costs of suppression and damages to the property of others,” Yunas said. “Therefore, if you do ignite a fire, never leave your fire unattended and have water and shovel readily available to extinguish the fire.”
